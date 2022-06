Scotty from Street Machine attended Summernats Slam with their Mazda MX-5. Prior to that the turbocharged Barra inline-six made 580 horsepower to the hubs on the dyno. So Scotty was excited to see what the MX-5 could do at the drag strip and it did not disappoint. On the first run it set a personal best with a 9.895 sec at 145.05 mph. Over the course of the event Scotty had five runs all in the 9’s with the best being a 9.62 sec. Watch the tire lifting action below.

Source: StreetMachineTV