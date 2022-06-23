Lotus Exige with a Ferrari Twin-Turbo V8 Racing at Simola HillClimb

Dawie Joubert and his Lotus Exige race car raced Simola HillClimb 2022 in South Africa. The car suffered issues but Hillclimb Monsters reports it still finished in Final Top 10. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 3.9 L F154 V8 from a Ferrari 488 GTB. The motor’s 765 hp (571 kW) and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) is sent to the wheels through a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission. For more information on the unique car please visit our previous article. Otherwise please enjoy the sound of a twin-turbo Ferrari V8.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters