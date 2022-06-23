Ryan Tuerck’s V10-Powered Supra Screams Around the Track

Ryan Tuerck has spent the last year and half building his ultimate Supra alongside Dom from Dominant Engineering. The fifth generation Supra is powered by a natually aspirated 4.0 L Judd GV4 V10. It made 630 horsepower to the wheels on the dyno tuned by John Reed Racing. Behind the unique V10 sits a Hollinger RD6 six-speed sequential transmission sending power to a Ford 8.8 inch rear end supported on a modified subframe. The time has finally come for the Supra to see the track. Listen to the V10 scream in the videos below.

You can watch the full build series compiled in a single video below.

Source: Ryan Tuerck