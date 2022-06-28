Prodrive’s P25 Subaru Impreza with a Turbo 2.5 L Flat-Four

It’s been 25 years since Prodrive debuted their two-door WRC Impreza. They are celebrating this milestone by building 25 anniversary cars called “P25” based on an original two-door Impreza WRX chassis. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L flat-four producing 400 hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The engine features Prodrive’s custom pistons, rods, and heads. That is paired with a X-Shift six-speed sequential transmission, adjustable center differential, and limited slip diffs front and rear. The P25 rides on a MacPherson strut front and rear suspension with custom billet aluminum uprights and Bilstein two-way adjustable coilovers. A set of Bridgestone 19-inch wheels cover AP Racing six-piston calipers with 380 mm vented rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 350 mm vented rotors in back.

Specs:

Chassis & Body:

Subaru Impreza WRX steel monocoque

Carbon fibre: Bonnet, boot, front and rear quarters, roof, front & rear bumper

Impreza WRC rear wing

Engine:

latest 2.5 litre 4 cylinder horizontally-opposed ‘boxer’

Variable cam timing

Garrett performance road turbo with anti-lag

Akrapovič titanium and stainless steel racing exhaust system

high performance intercooler

400 bhp

600 Nm

Transmission:

4WD

Six speed X-shift sequential gearbox with helical gears

Semi-automatic paddle shift gear change

AP Racing twin plate clutch

Active and adjustable electronic center differential

Plated limited slip differentials front and rear

Suspension:

MacPherson strut front and rear

Bilstein two-way adjustable dampers

Upright adjustable for toe and camber

Changeable springs and anti-roll bars

billet aluminum uprights

Wheels & Brakes:

AP Racing

front: 380 mm vented discs, six piston calipers

rear: 350 mm vented discs, four piston calipers

Bridgestone 19×8.5-inch wheels

Bridgestone Potenza 235/35-R19 tires

Interior:

MoTeC widescreen high definition multi-page driver display

Data logging capability

Full electronic power management system

WRC style fly-off hydraulic handbrake

Optional lightweight racing seat

Optional partial safety cage

Lithium-ion lightweight battery

Source: Prodrive