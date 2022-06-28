Prodrive’s P25 Subaru Impreza with a Turbo 2.5 L Flat-Four

It’s been 25 years since Prodrive debuted their two-door WRC Impreza. They are celebrating this milestone by building 25 anniversary cars called “P25” based on an original two-door Impreza WRX chassis. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L flat-four producing 400 hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The engine features Prodrive’s custom pistons, rods, and heads. That is paired with a X-Shift six-speed sequential transmission, adjustable center differential, and limited slip diffs front and rear. The P25 rides on a MacPherson strut front and rear suspension with custom billet aluminum uprights and Bilstein two-way adjustable coilovers. A set of Bridgestone 19-inch wheels cover AP Racing six-piston calipers with 380 mm vented rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 350 mm vented rotors in back.
Specs:
Chassis & Body:
- Subaru Impreza WRX steel monocoque
- Carbon fibre: Bonnet, boot, front and rear quarters, roof, front & rear bumper
- Impreza WRC rear wing
Engine:
- latest 2.5 litre 4 cylinder horizontally-opposed ‘boxer’
- Variable cam timing
- Garrett performance road turbo with anti-lag
- Akrapovič titanium and stainless steel racing exhaust system
- high performance intercooler
- 400 bhp
- 600 Nm
Transmission:
- 4WD
- Six speed X-shift sequential gearbox with helical gears
- Semi-automatic paddle shift gear change
- AP Racing twin plate clutch
- Active and adjustable electronic center differential
- Plated limited slip differentials front and rear
Suspension:
- MacPherson strut front and rear
- Bilstein two-way adjustable dampers
- Upright adjustable for toe and camber
- Changeable springs and anti-roll bars
- billet aluminum uprights
Wheels & Brakes:
- AP Racing
- front: 380 mm vented discs, six piston calipers
- rear: 350 mm vented discs, four piston calipers
- Bridgestone 19×8.5-inch wheels
- Bridgestone Potenza 235/35-R19 tires
Interior:
- MoTeC widescreen high definition multi-page driver display
- Data logging capability
- Full electronic power management system
- WRC style fly-off hydraulic handbrake
- Optional lightweight racing seat
- Optional partial safety cage
- Lithium-ion lightweight battery
Source: Prodrive