Prodrive’s P25 Subaru Impreza with a Turbo 2.5 L Flat-Four

It’s been 25 years since Prodrive debuted their two-door WRC Impreza. They are celebrating this milestone by building 25 anniversary cars called “P25” based on an original two-door Impreza WRX chassis. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L flat-four producing 400 hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The engine features Prodrive’s custom pistons, rods, and heads. That is paired with a X-Shift six-speed sequential transmission, adjustable center differential, and limited slip diffs front and rear. The P25 rides on a MacPherson strut front and rear suspension with custom billet aluminum uprights and Bilstein two-way adjustable coilovers. A set of Bridgestone 19-inch wheels cover AP Racing six-piston calipers with 380 mm vented rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 350 mm vented rotors in back.

Specs:
Chassis & Body:

  • Subaru Impreza WRX steel monocoque
  • Carbon fibre: Bonnet, boot, front and rear quarters, roof, front & rear bumper
  • Impreza WRC rear wing

Engine:

  • latest 2.5 litre 4 cylinder horizontally-opposed ‘boxer’
  • Variable cam timing
  • Garrett performance road turbo with anti-lag
  • Akrapovič titanium and stainless steel racing exhaust system
  • high performance intercooler
  • 400 bhp
  • 600 Nm

Transmission:

  • 4WD
  • Six speed X-shift sequential gearbox with helical gears
  • Semi-automatic paddle shift gear change
  • AP Racing twin plate clutch
  • Active and adjustable electronic center differential
  • Plated limited slip differentials front and rear

Suspension:

  • MacPherson strut front and rear
  • Bilstein two-way adjustable dampers
  • Upright adjustable for toe and camber
  • Changeable springs and anti-roll bars
  • billet aluminum uprights

Wheels & Brakes:

  • AP Racing
  • front: 380 mm vented discs, six piston calipers
  • rear: 350 mm vented discs, four piston calipers
  • Bridgestone 19×8.5-inch wheels
  • Bridgestone Potenza 235/35-R19 tires

Interior:

  • MoTeC widescreen high definition multi-page driver display
  • Data logging capability
  • Full electronic power management system
  • WRC style fly-off hydraulic handbrake
  • Optional lightweight racing seat
  • Optional partial safety cage
  • Lithium-ion lightweight battery

Source: Prodrive

