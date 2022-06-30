2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a 3.8 L Cummins Inline-Four

Bruiser Conversions built this 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at their company in Clearwater, Florida. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.8 L Cummins ISF diesel inline-four with a Raptor fuel pump and 3-inch exhaust. It produces 150 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. A rebuilt five-speed automatic transmission with Kevlar clutch plates sends power through a two-speed transfer case and upgraded driveshafts to locking differentials (3.73 gearing). The suspension features a Rock Krawler 2.5-inch lift with Bilstein shocks. The Jeep rides on AEV 17-inch wheels with Toyo Open Country 37×13.5-inch tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Bruiser Conversions