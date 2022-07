Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance traveled to EL Mirage Lake with his 2JZ-powerd Datsun 240Z for the beginning of the 2022 SCTA racing season. While there Mark Conte drove the 240Z a few times before it developed some issues. After sorting them out Mark reached 205.996 mph on his third attempt and set a F/BFMS record. Watch as the team battle issues and heat at El Mirage.

Source: Real Street Performance