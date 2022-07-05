2022 Jeep Gladiator with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 2022 Jeep Gladiator rolled out of America’s Most Wanted 4×4 (AMW) in Holly, Michigan with a lot more power. The truck is now powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor producing 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. They paired it with a Trackhawk 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission and Rubicon transfer case. Power is sent to a Dana 60 eight-lug front axle and Dana 80 eight-lug rear axle. Both have ARB locking differentials with 4.88 gear ratio. AMW also installed a HEMI Tuned long arm suspension with Falcon 3.3 shocks and adjustable control arms and track bars in front and back. The Gladiator stops thanks to four-piston brakes with 14.25-inch rotors behind 17-inch beadlock wheels with Maxxis 40×13.5-inch tires.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4 FB page