Civic Type R with a Turbo K24

Owen Bridger’s Honda Civic Type R (FN2) came from the factory with a naturally aspirated 2.0 L K20A inline-four and six-speed manual transmission. HillClimb Monsters reports the Civic is now powered by a turbocharged 2.4 L K24 inline-four and Quaife five-speed sequential transmission. The K24 motor features 4Piston head, Garrett 4088R turbocharger, and Hondata K-Pro ECU. The combination is good for 520 horsepower and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque. Watch Owen race the Civic at Simola Hillclimb 2022 in South Africa.

Source: HillClimb Monsters