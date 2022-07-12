1970 Mustang with a 700+ hp Supercharged Coyote V8

Detroit Muscle built this 1970 Mustang Fastback for EBC Brakes. In the engine bay they installed a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 capable of 750 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque. The motor features DSS Racing pistons, Manley Steel H-Beam rods, 3.0 L Whipple supercharger, Holley ECU, and Detroit Speed headers. An American Racing TKX five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with an Eaton differential. The Mustang rides on a full Detroit Speed suspension using their Aluma-Frame front, QuadraLink rear, and JRi adjustable coilovers. A set of American Racing 20-inch wheels cover EBC six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back, both with 14-inch drilled/slotted rotors.

Source: PowerNation TV