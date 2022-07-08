1948 Willys Jeep with a Cummins 4BT and Rubicon chassis

Bruiser Conversions built this 1948 Willys Jeep at their company in Clearwater, Florida. Underneath the lengthened and widened CJ-2A body is a 2014 Jeep JK Rubicon chassis with a 3-inch suspension lift. In the engine bay sits a 3.9 L Cummins 4BT turbodiesel inline-four producing 200 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The company paired the motor with a T-19 four-speed manual transmission, 241J transfer case, and Rubicon Dana 44 front and rear axles with locking diffs. The Jeep rides on a set of Hutchinson 17-inch beadlock wheels with Mickey Thompson Baja Pro XS tires. Inside you find Jeep JK leather seats, Tuffy center console, Autometer Classic gauges and surrounded by a custom six-point roll cage. Bruiser Conversions is selling the unique Jeep for $70,000.

