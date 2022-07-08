Datsun 280Z with a RB25DET

The owner of this Datsun 280Z wanted more power and so they sent it to KMS Engine in Poland. While there the company installed a 2.5 L RB25DET NEO inline-six and BMW six-speed transmission with a Poweride adapter. The motor features a GTX30 turbocharger, 75 mm DBW throttle body, Bosch 550 cc injectors, and TFSI ignition coils. It runs on a custom engine harness and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. On they dyno the engine made 489 hp and 536 Nm (395 lb-ft) of torque on 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost.

Source: KMS Engine FB page