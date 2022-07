Mike Dez Racing was tasked with swapping the motor in the “Kermit” Fox body Mustang. First they installed a Team Z K-member and front suspension. On top of that they installed a 7.3 L Godzilla V8 with custom headers, Coyote throttle body, and 417 Motorsports oil pan. The engine runs on a Holley Terminator X ECU and custom wiring harness. The rest of the powertrain consists of a C4 automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end with 4.30 gears.



Source: DezRacing via Piotr