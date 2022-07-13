Niki with a Twin-Turbo Nissan Inline-Three

When the Fiat 126p was exported to Australia, they called it the FSM Niki. This unique Niki spent the last six years being transformed by the owner. The factory straight-twin has given way to a twin-turbo 1.2 L Nissan HR12DE inline-three. The motor features a RB20 throttle body, 1000 cc injectors, and a BorgWarner R2S serial turbocharging system. The combo produces 170 horsepower to the wheels. It is capable of more but the limiting factory is the factory connecting rods. The inline-three is paired with a Subaru Impreza transmission built by Subarugears which also includes their adapter plate and flywheel.

Source: FSM NIKI Project FB page and Przemyślenia Kroplówy