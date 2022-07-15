1993 Toyota MR2 with a 485 hp 3S-GTE

David Vespremi has owned his 1993 Toyota MR2 for 26 years. Over that time the sports car has seen a lot of work and upgrades.

Sitting in back of the car is a 2.2 L 3S-GTE (Gen 3 JDM) inline-four built by ETL Motorsports. The stroked motor features CP forged pistons, GSC valve springs and titanium retainers, HKS 272/272 camshafts, 1400 cc injectors, and a Precision 5558 turbocharger. It makes 485 hp and 426 lb-ft of torque on a Link G4+ ECU. The motor is paired with a Toyota E153 five-speed manual transmission. It features upgraded 1993+ synchros, Clutchmasters twin-plate clutch, and Kaaz 1.5 way limited-slip differential.

The MR2 rides on a set of JDM TRD Circuit coilovers. The suspension also features Techno Toy Tuning roll center adjusters, Wilhelm geometry kit, custom close-ratio steering rack, and TRD front sway bar. It stops thanks to 1993+ MR2 Turbo disc brakes front and rear. David reduced weight by removing the AC system and installing a carbon fiber MadPSI hood, CarBen Fibre Creations fenders, MadPSI engine lid and trunk lid, and CarBen Fibre Creations doors. A set of Rays Volk TE-37 wheels (16×7, 17×8.5) complete the car’s look.

Inside you find a JDM MR2 gauge cluster in front of a Nardi Gara steering wheel and Sparco Grid Q seats. The occupants are protected by an Autopowere six-point roll cage installd by I/O Port Racing.

