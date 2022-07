The Zastava 750 was built by Zastava Automobiles in Serbia and based on the Fiat 600. Luka Spadijer races hill climb events in a custom Zastava 750 race car. In the back sits a 1.0 L inline-four from a Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle and a sequential transmission. HillClimb Monsters reports the motor produces 170 horsepower at 14,000 rpm. Watch Luka drive the car at Skradin HillClimb in Croatia.

Source: HillClimb Monsters