1930 Model A with a Jaguar V12

This unique Ford Model A was built with a 6.0 L V12 from a 1996 Jaguar XJ12. It features a FiTech dual four-barrel EFI system and custom stainless steel exhaust. The V12 is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears. The steel body features fiberglass fenders and sits on a frame stretched 12 inches. The car rides on a Heidts Mustang II front suspension and Speedway five-link rear suspension with QA1 adjustable coilovers. A set of staggered 16 and 17-inch wheels hold Firestone Precision Touring tires (205/55, 225/60).

Source: Bring a Trailer