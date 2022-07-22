1979 Camaro with a LS2 V8

Hardcore Engine Builders gave this 1979 Camaro a series of upgrades at their company in Hungary. In the engine bay they installed a 6.0 L LS2 V8 producing 430-450 horsepower and T-56 six-speed manual transmission. A set of PaceSetter long tube headers flow into a stainless steel exhaust with Corsa 5th Gen Camaro mufflers. Underneath they installed subframe connectors and G-braces. Hardcore Engine Builders also improved handling thanks to a Hotchkis lowering suspension with Bilstein shocks and C5 Corvette 13-inch front disc brakes. The Camaro rides on a set of American Racing Torq Thrust II 17-inch wheels.

Source: Hardcore Engine Builders