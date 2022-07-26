1990 Celica with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8

When a reader shared a video of a unique Celica “GT8” racing around a track, we had to find out more. We eventually found a forum post confirming the 1990 Celica ST185 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 making 320 kW (429 hp) to the wheels on 13 psi of boost. It features Blitz K3T turbochargers, Turbosmart 35 mm external wastegates, 3.5-inch exhaust, and Autronic SM2 ECU. A Tremec TKO 600 manual transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a TRD limited-slip differential. The car rides on adjustable coilovers with a custom steering rack, custom front sway bar, Whiteline rear sway bar, and Nissan R33 four-piston front calipers with 326 mm rotors.

Source: TTV8 Celica, Toymods Car Club, and CEIKA FB page