Honda Civic with a Turbo K20 Goes 8.88 sec

Ahmed Jamshaid and his Big Man Ting Performance Honda Civic EG attended Fast Show Reloaded at Santa Pod Raceway and set a personal best of 8.886 sec at 167.98 mph. The hatchback is powered by a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four paired with a Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission. VeeDubRacing reports the motor features forged internals, Drag Cartel camshafts, Skunk2 Racing intake manifold, and Precision 7685 turbocharger. It makes 700-800 hp on 40 psi of boost tuned by Gordon Darby at Street Racers on a Fueltech FT550 ECU.

Source: @BMTK20boost and VeeDubRacing