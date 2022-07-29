Alek Projekt’s BMW E36 with a Twin-Turbo Toyota V8

Alek Projekt has enjoyed drifting their BMW E36 for the past two years. Unfortunately the car’s motor, a twin-turbo Toyota 1UZ V8 suffered a significant failure last year. They rebuilt the V8 with forged rods, 8.4:1 compression pistons, ported heads, ŚWIĄTEK custom camshafts, Brian Crower valve springs, 2200 cc injectors, and 89 mm throttle body. The motor should be good for 900+ horsepower thanks to two Dr.Turbo Holset HX40 turbochargers. During the downtime they also installed a nitrous oxide system and moved the radiator to the trunk.

Source: Alek Projekt FB page