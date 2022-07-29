Lotus Elise with a Turbo Honda K24 Inline-Four

Chaiyos Tripuwaphrut built his Lotus Elise S3 at ECU=SHOP Factory in San Kamphaeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand. In the back of the car is a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four capable of 800 horsepower on E85 fuel. Momentum Motorsport states the motor features a Skunk2 Ultra Race intake manifold, TPS 90 mm throttle body, 2150 cc injectors, and Precision Gen2 6266 turbocharger. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission with a Tilton twin-plate clutch and Driveshaft Shop 5.9 axles.

Source: Momentum Motorsport FB page