AWD Golf with a Turbo 2.5 L Inline-Five

Maurizio Lombardo at LM Tech and Filippo Pirini at Aereus Squadra Corse built this VW Golf R Mk7 into a hill climb race car. The car is no longer powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-four. Instead a turbocharged 2.5 L DAZA inline-five sits in the engine bay making 600+ horsepower. MattyB727 reports the car still uses the factory DSG automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain. Other upgrades include a TCR carbon fiber body, Öhlins shocks, and Alcon six-piston brakes. Watch Giuseppe Aragona pilot the car up Alpe del Nevegal in Nevegal, Italy.

Source: @mauriziolombardo7 and MattyB727