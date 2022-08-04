1987 Toyota MR2 with a Supercharged 4A-GZE

Bryan Cooper built this 1987 Toyota MR2 with a supercharged 1.6 L 4A-GZE inline-four from a 1988 MR2. It produces around 180 horsepower thanks to a Techno Toy Tuning supercharger pulley and Grunt Box modification. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a E51 five-speed manual transmission with an Exedy Stage 1 clutch. The car rides on BC coilovers with upgraded sway bar end links and upgraded tie rods. The wheels are Rota Grid V (15×8, 15×9) with BFGoodrich Rival tires (205/50/15, 225/50/15). The interior features factory seats, Grip Royal steering wheel with quick-release, custom carbon fiber center console, and Autopower roll bar.

Source: Mustang & Mayo and eBay via Unique Cars for Sale FB page