JMSpeedshop’s 1972 Bug with a Turbo Subaru EJ207 Flat-Four

Johan Muter has built some amazing vehicles at JMSpeedshop. Two years ago we shared his V12-powered Mercedes 190E. Before that project he created a unique VW Bug STI.

The 1972 Bug is powered by a UK-spec 2002 Subaru EJ207 flat-four. The stock engine runs a factory VF35 turbocharger and JDM-spec ECU mapped by EMS Tuning. It produces 350 horsepower and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque at 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost. An adapter from Kennedy Engineering mates the Subaru engine to a Porsche 964 G50 five-speed manual transmission. It also uses a Sachs 911 pressure plate and Kennedy Engineering high performance 6 puck clutch.

The front suspension features Porsche 944 hubs with custom control arms, custom sway bar, FK coilovers, and factory Bug steering box. While the rear suspension uses Porsche 944 trailing arms, custom sway bar, and hubs with Spax coilovers. A set of Opel Movano wheels cover Porsche 944 rotors with Boxster Brembo calipers in front and rear. Johan widened the steel fenders 2.5 cm in front and 6 cm in back. He also moved the rear windows in 15 cm to allow air to pass over the intercooler.

The interior features red diamond paneling and replica Porsche GT3 996 seats with four-point harnesses. In front of the OMP steering wheel is a factory Subaru STI gauge cluster. Surrounding everything is a roll cage with double door bars.

Johan reached 260 km/h (161.5 mph) in the Bug on the Autobahn. Watch the run below or watch the build series here.