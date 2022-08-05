1977 Datsun 280Z with a RB25DET

This 1977 Datsun 280Z is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six. The motor features a GSP T3/T4 turbocharger, HKS blow off valve, LS2 ignition coils, and 3-inch exhaust. Behind the motor sits a RB-series five-speed manual transmission. A custom driveshaft sends power to a R200 rear end with a Quaife LSD and Driveshaft Shop axles. The 280Z rides on Koni adjustable coilovers with a T3 front strut brace and MSA rear strut brace. XXR wheels cover Silvermine Stage 4 front and rear disc brakes.

Source: eBay via Unique Cars for Sale FB page