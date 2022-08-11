BMW E36 M3 with a turbo Audi inline-five

This BMW E36 M3 is powered by a turbocharged Audi inline-five. The motor features a 2.5 L AEL diesel block, JE forged pistons, Verdi rods, BorgWarner S364 turbocharger, ported head, and 1500 cc injectors. It produces 718 horsepower and 813 Nm (599 lb-ft) of torque on high boost. Behind the motor is a M3 ZF five-speed manual transmission with a welded Audi bellhousing sending power to an E32 210 differential. The car rides on D2 adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to KSport 330 mm rotors with eight-piston calipers in front and KSport 320 mm rotors with six-piston calipers in rear. The car for sale on Blocket.se located in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

Full Specs:

(from Selectcars.se listing, translated by Google Translate with minor edits)

Engine top-end:

Ported/planed

Mira milled valve seats

Chrome molly retainers+valve springs

New controls

New original valve pushers

7th chambers

Adjustable cam drive

Modified CP Service intake

Water manifold for cooling rebuilt with AN20 Connections

VAG 1.8T Ignition coils

Engine bottom-end:

2.5 Ael diesel block

Weighted/balanced

Custom built motor mount

Polyurethane engine cushions

New stock everywhere

JE pistons

Verdi stakes

Custom built Audi Westgate

New oil pump

Steel drive with loose wedge

60-2 Trigger

D24 oil pan with skid plates

Opel Astra servo pump/reservoir

Borg Warner s364 turbocharger

Large front-mounted aluminum intercooler

Large front-mounted aluminum cooler/spal cooling fan with control

Setrab front mounted oil cooler

Tial dump valve

3” Stainless custom built exhaust system with two mufflers and cutout

Fuel:

Custom built fuel rail

Bosch motorsport 1500cc spreader

An 10/steel spun hoses throughout the fuel system

Dual Wallbro 450 in-tank fuel pumps (E85)

Malpassi BTR

ARP bolt

Ecu Master Black control system (PSI Motor)

Power:

Map 1: 560hp/630.7nm

Map 2: 718.5hp/813.2nm

Drivetrain:

ZF M3 5-speed gearbox with welded Audi sweep

Polyurethane gearbox bushings

Samsonas Racing lever rack

7A single mass flywheel

Sachs 707 pressure plate

BMW 210 diff/housing from BMW 750 E32 (Roughest)

Custom built diff housing mounts

Chassis:

D2 fully adjustable coilovers

H&R anti-roll bars

Schmidmann strut brace (front)

Weld strut brace (rear)

Welded reinforcement plates for body

Welded reinforcement plates for rear carriage

Alu/Polyurethane bushings throughout the chassis

New link arms

Clean scraped and varnished undercarriage

Rims/Tires/Brakes:

BMW Super DTM 18″

8.5” ET 20 25mm Spacer plate front

10” ET 18 20mm Spacer plate rear

225/40 R18 Dmack Trackday Front

245/40 R18 Dmack Trackday Rear

Ksport 330mm floating discs with 8-piston yoke front

Ksport 320mm discs with 6-piston yoke at the rear

BMW M3 3.2 brake cylinder/servo

New brake pipes

Steel spun brake hoses

Interior:

Bimarco futura FIA approved seats/rails (bolted)

Flocked dashboard

RRS suede steering wheel with 50mm spacer

Charge pressure/oil pressure gauge recessed into heat control panel

Panel with laser engraved text for map2, launch/fan, SD card for reading log

Dual fire extinguishers

Black inner ceiling

Black leather back seat

Exterior:

Fartfabriken screen widener

CSL carbon fiber rear lip

GT front lip

GTR hood ventilation

Roof extender

Bmw cup mirrors

Carbon fiber details

Source: Blocket.se and Selectcars.se via Piotr