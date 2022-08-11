BMW E36 M3 with a turbo Audi inline-five

This BMW E36 M3 is powered by a turbocharged Audi inline-five. The motor features a 2.5 L AEL diesel block, JE forged pistons, Verdi rods, BorgWarner S364 turbocharger, ported head, and 1500 cc injectors. It produces 718 horsepower and 813 Nm (599 lb-ft) of torque on high boost. Behind the motor is a M3 ZF five-speed manual transmission with a welded Audi bellhousing sending power to an E32 210 differential. The car rides on D2 adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to KSport 330 mm rotors with eight-piston calipers in front and KSport 320 mm rotors with six-piston calipers in rear. The car for sale on Blocket.se located in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.
Full Specs:
(from Selectcars.se listing, translated by Google Translate with minor edits)
Engine top-end:
Ported/planed
Mira milled valve seats
Chrome molly retainers+valve springs
New controls
New original valve pushers
7th chambers
Adjustable cam drive
Modified CP Service intake
Water manifold for cooling rebuilt with AN20 Connections
VAG 1.8T Ignition coils
Engine bottom-end:
2.5 Ael diesel block
Weighted/balanced
Custom built motor mount
Polyurethane engine cushions
New stock everywhere
JE pistons
Verdi stakes
Custom built Audi Westgate
New oil pump
Steel drive with loose wedge
60-2 Trigger
D24 oil pan with skid plates
Opel Astra servo pump/reservoir
Borg Warner s364 turbocharger
Large front-mounted aluminum intercooler
Large front-mounted aluminum cooler/spal cooling fan with control
Setrab front mounted oil cooler
Tial dump valve
3” Stainless custom built exhaust system with two mufflers and cutout
Fuel:
Custom built fuel rail
Bosch motorsport 1500cc spreader
An 10/steel spun hoses throughout the fuel system
Dual Wallbro 450 in-tank fuel pumps (E85)
Malpassi BTR
ARP bolt
Ecu Master Black control system (PSI Motor)
Power:
Map 1: 560hp/630.7nm
Map 2: 718.5hp/813.2nm
Drivetrain:
ZF M3 5-speed gearbox with welded Audi sweep
Polyurethane gearbox bushings
Samsonas Racing lever rack
7A single mass flywheel
Sachs 707 pressure plate
BMW 210 diff/housing from BMW 750 E32 (Roughest)
Custom built diff housing mounts
Chassis:
D2 fully adjustable coilovers
H&R anti-roll bars
Schmidmann strut brace (front)
Weld strut brace (rear)
Welded reinforcement plates for body
Welded reinforcement plates for rear carriage
Alu/Polyurethane bushings throughout the chassis
New link arms
Clean scraped and varnished undercarriage
Rims/Tires/Brakes:
BMW Super DTM 18″
8.5” ET 20 25mm Spacer plate front
10” ET 18 20mm Spacer plate rear
225/40 R18 Dmack Trackday Front
245/40 R18 Dmack Trackday Rear
Ksport 330mm floating discs with 8-piston yoke front
Ksport 320mm discs with 6-piston yoke at the rear
BMW M3 3.2 brake cylinder/servo
New brake pipes
Steel spun brake hoses
Interior:
Bimarco futura FIA approved seats/rails (bolted)
Flocked dashboard
RRS suede steering wheel with 50mm spacer
Charge pressure/oil pressure gauge recessed into heat control panel
Panel with laser engraved text for map2, launch/fan, SD card for reading log
Dual fire extinguishers
Black inner ceiling
Black leather back seat
Exterior:
Fartfabriken screen widener
CSL carbon fiber rear lip
GT front lip
GTR hood ventilation
Roof extender
Bmw cup mirrors
Carbon fiber details
Source: Blocket.se and Selectcars.se via Piotr