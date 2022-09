This Ford 8N tractor was built in 2017 with a flathead V12. The 75-degree V12 was sourced from a Lincoln-Zephyr car. It features a displacement of 267 ci (4.4 L) or 292 ci (4.7 L) and produce 110-130 horsepower depending on the year. The builder extended the hood and frame about 15 inches to fit the motor. Behind the motor sits a Sherman overdrive step-up transmission.

Source: Tractor Zoom via Successful Farming