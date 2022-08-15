Fiat 126p with a Turbo Honda D16

The Fiat 126p originally came with a straight-twin engine. However this one is now powered by a turbocharged Honda D16Y2 inline-four. The motor features YCP Vitara 75.5 mm pistons, forged connecting rods, T3/T4 turbocharger, water/methanol injection, and 650 cc injectors. A button allows the driver to switch between 0.5 bar (7.2 psi) and 0.9 bar (13.0 psi) of boost. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Honda six-speed manual transmission. Inside the driver sits on a Mirco RS1 seat with a harness and surrounded by a roll cage.

Source: OLX.pl via ESD reader