This Lotus Elise S1 visited Craig Moncrieff Cars in 2015 for an engine swap. While there the company installed a 2.0 L K20A inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a Honda Integra Type-R using a Stark Automotive swap kit. The motor produces 220 horsepower and features a RBC intake manifold, 70 mm throttle body, and Hondata KPro ECU. The car rides on Nitron Street Series adjustable coilovers and EliseParts lightweight wheels.

Source: Lotus Forums