Skogen Racing and their Ford Capri attended the Lunda Shootout in Sweden. Their best quarter-mile at the event was a 11.91 sec at 186 km/h (115 mph). They built the car with a turbocharged 5.0 L Ford V8 making 301 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain uses a C4 three-speed automatic transmission and shortened 8.8-inch rear end. Watch the team race in the video below.

Source: Skogen Racing