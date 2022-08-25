Civic with a 1000+ hp Turbo B18 Goes 9.23 sec

Piotr Sawczenko owns a 1000+ hp fifth-generation Civic (EG) hatchback built to drag race. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L B18 inline-four featuring a JRspec GGTX45 turbocharger, forged internals, four 2200 cc injectors, four 980 cc injectors, and Ecumaster EMU ECU. The pair visited Kunmadaras Motorsport Drag Arena in Hungary and set a new personal record of 9.238 sec at 262.688 km/h (163.226 mph). This makes Piotr’s Civic the fastest FWD in Poland with a manual transmission or without wheelie bars.

Source: Sawczen Civic Drag Project FB page