1953 Ford F-100 with a Supercharged 4.6 L V8

This 1953 Ford F-100 is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 4.6 L Modular V8 installed in 2009 by Hot Rod Service Co. in Campbell, California. A set of tubular headers lead to a stainless steel exhaust. The drivetrain features a AOD four-speed automatic transmission and Jaguar rear end. The truck rides on a Heidts Superide independent front suspension and Jaguar independent rear suspension with inboard disc brakes. A set of 15-inch steel wheels hold Hercules MRX Plus IV narrow whitewall tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer