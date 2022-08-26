Ford Falcon with a 1200 hp Turbo Barra

All Street Performance & Fabrication transformed this Ford Falcon into a quarter-mile monster called “8SEC6” at their company in Burpengary, QLD, Australia. The car is powered by a turbocharged Barra inline-six built by All Street Performance & Fabrication. It features plenty of upgrades such as forged pistons, their block girdle, Garrett G42-1450 turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. At Cleveland Dyno the motor made 1207 hp. Backing it up is a Reid Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and full floating rear end. You can view all the progress photos in the FB build album.

Source: All Street Performance & Fabrication FB page via Haltech FB page