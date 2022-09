HGK Racing unveiled their second “Supra Jet” after nine months of work at their company in Riga, Latvia. The car features HGK’s carbon kevlar widebody and carbon fiber pieces which they sell on their website. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six combined with a Samsonas sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. The car rides on a Wisefab suspension with Wilwood brakes and Work wheels.

Source: HGK Racing FB page