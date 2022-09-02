Skip to content

For Sale: Custom Widebody 1965 Mustang Race Car with a Coyote V8

  • Mustang

custom widebody 1965 Mustang race car with a Coyote V8

This unique 1965 Ford Mustang is for sale at Motor Vault in Indianapolis, Indiana for $65,000. Mark Stevens built the car for SCCA autocross events and to be street legal. It is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 featuring GT350 intake, throttle body, and oil system. It also uses Kooks headers, 3-inch exhaust, and rear mounted Ron Davis radiator. A 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters sends power to a GT350 rear end and axles. The Mustang rides on S550 GT350 subframes with custom control arms, Penske coilovers, and GT350 Brembo brakes. A set of CCW 12×8-inch wheels hold Yokohama tires 315/30-18. Read more details about the Mustang in Grassroots Motorsports’ article.

Source: via Unique Cars for Sale FB page

