Fox Body Mustang with a 941 hp 1JZ-GTE

Cal’s Garage built this Fox Body Mustang to drag race at their company in Toowoomba, QLD, Australia. It is powered by a turbocharged 1JZ-GTE (non-VVTi) built by Golbey’s Parts with CP 9:1 pistons, Spool I-beam rods, 2JZ-GTE oil pump, billet main caps, Kelford 229-F 282/286 camshafts, Brian Crower valves, Kelford valve springs, and Platinum Racing Products (PRP) R35 ignition coils. It also features a Plazmaman billet intake manifold, Bosch DBW 74 mm throttle body, Precision 7675 turbocharger, and 6Boost exhaust manifold. A PRP mechanical fuel pump keeps the Siemens Deka 2400 cc injectors with plenty of fuel. The combo was good for 941 hp on 45 psi of boost tuned by Madoc Tuning on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU with a custom harness by WIRELAB. Backing that power up is a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Cal’s Garage 9-inch rear end with Dutchman 35-spline axles. For a full list of specs please view Goleby’s Parts’ article.

Video is of an earlier dyno session making 888 hp.

Source: Goleby’s Parts and Madoc Tuning FB page