1997 Nissan 240SX with a SR20DET

This 1997 Nissan 240SX had the factory powertrain swapped for one taken from a JDM S14 Silvia. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The car’s suspension features BC adjustable coilovers, upgraded sway bars, and adjustable front/rear control arms. The front brakes were upgraded to a set of Nissan Z32 four-piston brakes. The exterior features JDM S14 front bumper and Volk GT7 two-piece wheels.

Source: DRAG International