2012 Hilux with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12 Update

A year ago we shared a wild 2012 Toyota Hilux built by Francois Fritz at FatBoy Fab Works in Knysna, South Africa. Since then the truck has seen many upgrades. It is still powered by a twin-turbo 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 with a lot of custom stainless steel by FatBoy Fab Works. But the motor now features forged internals and upgrades to handle 1,000 horsepower. It produces 420 kW (563 hp) and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque on 0.5 bar of boost and 50/50 blend of ethanol and gasoline. The truck has gone through several transmissions and is currently running an upgraded four-speed automatic from a Supra. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a two-piece driveshaft and stock D40 differential. Francois also installed a set of larger brakes.

Source: Cars.co.za and FatBoy Fab Works FB page