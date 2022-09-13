Shelby GT350 with a Godzilla V8

Ford Performance built this Shelby GT350 development mule to test a new control pack for the 7.3 L Godzilla V8 and manual transmission. Evan Smith from REVan Evan was invited to reveal the car and take a ride. While there Ford Performance debuted a prototype intake manifold with a straight throttle body neck, optimized runners, and larger throttle body. This manifold will be helpful for those wanting to swap a Godzilla in their vehicle. Evan took the prototype manifold to Willis Performance for testing on the engine dyno.

Source: REVan Evan