Mitsubishi Evo 8 with a Turbo 2.24 L 4G64 Makes 967 hp on Dyno

Nick Smith sent his Mitsubishi Evo 8 to Norris Designs (ND) in Bowerhill, UK for dyno tuning. Under the hood sits a 2.24 L 4G64 “Ver 5” inline-four built by Norris Designs featuring a 4G64 block with ND billet 94 mm crank, Manely 156 mm I-beam steel rods, ND forged pistons, ND G2 6466 turbocharger, and dry sump system. The motor is topped with a ND Stage 3 ported head, Kelford 272 camshafts, ND valves springs, and Magnus Motorsports V5 intake manifold with a Bosch 82 mm drive-by-wire throttle body. The combo produced 967 horsepower and 748 lb-ft of torque on 65% ethanol and a Link G4+ ECU. The motor is paired with an X Shift six-speed sequential transmission with a Exedy triple-plate clutch.

Source: Norris Designs FB page