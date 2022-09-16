1978 Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1978 Ford Bronco Ranger XLT originally came with a carbureted 400 ci V8 and three-speed manual transmission. It is now powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 and six-speed automatic transmission thanks to Montana Broncos. Power is distributed to all four wheels through a dual-range transfer case, Dana 44 front axle, and Ford 9-inch rear axle. The Bronco rides on Ranch shocks and rear leaf springs. A set of US Mags Indy wheels (17×9) with BFGoodrich K02 All-Terrain tires (285/70) cover disc brakes in front and drum brakes in rear. The Bronco is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer