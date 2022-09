Scotty from Street Machine pulled the Barra inline-six from their Miata after it lost oil pressure. He dissembled the motor and found a unique issue and no damage. Instead of rebuilding the motor, Scotty decided to build another Barra capable of 1,000 horsepower. The new motor uses Precision H-beam rods, Turbo Barra FG pistons with gapped rings, King bearings, Cometic gasket, and factory crankshaft. Watch Scotty build the engine below.

Source: StreetMachineTV