Nissan 240SX with a Turbo VQ35 and DCT

Andre Cargill owns a 1995 Nissan 240SX called Ugly Duckling. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.7 L VQ35HR V6 producing 854 hp (636 kW) and 628 lb-ft (851 Nm) of torque on 22 psi (1.5 bar) of boost. The motor features a stock crankshaft, forged pistons and rods, Porting Solutions ported heads, Tomei 272 camshafts, CVTC-delete, and 7685 turbocharger. Behind the motor sits a seven-speed DCT from a BMW F10 M5 running a HTG TCU. Watch Andre and the 240SX race at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

Source: That Racing Channel