Ryan Tuerck and his Formula Supra visited Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut for Gridlife Circuit Legends. While there the Supra’s incredible naturally aspirated 4.0 L Judd V10 made it’s presence known. At the end Ryan took third place with a time of 53.403. If you enjoy a screaming V10 sounds, then this is the video for you. Action starts at 7:41.

Source: Dardantuned