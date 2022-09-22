1947 Ford Super Deluxe with a 302 ci Boss V8

This 1947 Ford Super Deluxe is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Seekonk, Massachusetts. Roseville Rod and Custom built the car in 2015 and went on to be a Goodguys Most Beautiful Street Rod top five and Street Rodder Magazine top 100 in 2017. It is powered by a 302 ci Boss (X2302E) V8 crate motor rated at 340 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. The motor features forged steel crank, forged pistons, forged steel rods, hydraulic roller camshaft, Ford Racing GT40-sytle heads, Edelbrock intake manifold, and 600 cfm carburetor. An AOD four-speed automatic transmission sends power through an aluminum driveshaft to a Truetrac 9-inch rear end with 3.78 gears and 31-spline axles. The car rides on a Heidts Mustang II front suspension and four-link rear suspension with QA1 shocks and Accuair ride system. A set of Budnik Muroc III wheels with Nitto NT555 Extreme tires (225/45-ZR18, 245/40-ZR20) cover Wilwood disc brakes in front and rear.

Source: Bring a Trailer