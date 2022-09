1991 Mustang with a Turbo K24 Goes 9.3 sec

Alex Tremblay from KMP Speed Shop took his 1997 Mustang to Napierville Dragway in Napierville, Qu├ębec, Canada for the the Quebec Grudge Wars event. Over the weekend he managed to get the Mustang to run a 9.32 sec at 145 mph. The car is powered by a turbocharged K24A2 inline-four making 640 hp to the wheels. It features forged rods, Supertech valve springs, PSR S372 twin scroll turbocharger, and Ecumaster ECU. A custom adapter from KMP Speed Shop allows the K-series to bolt to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission.

Source: ProTreeVideos via KMP Speed Shop FB page