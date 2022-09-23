1991 Mustang with a Turbo K24 Goes 9.3 sec

Alex Tremblay from KMP Speed Shop took his 1997 Mustang to Napierville Dragway in Napierville, Québec, Canada for the the Quebec Grudge Wars event. Over the weekend he managed to get the Mustang to run a 9.32 sec at 145 mph. The car is powered by a turbocharged K24A2 inline-four making 640 hp to the wheels. It features forged rods, Supertech valve springs, PSR S372 twin scroll turbocharger, and Ecumaster ECU. A custom adapter from KMP Speed Shop allows the K-series to bolt to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission.

Source: ProTreeVideos via KMP Speed Shop FB page