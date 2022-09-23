Ken Block Tests his 736 hp Audi Sport Quattro Replica at Willow Springs Raceway

Last year Ken Block traveled to LCE Performance in Markdorf, Germany to have them build an Audi Sport Quattro replica. The company could not build one fast enough, so he purchased their Audi Sport Quattro replica. The car’s specs have changed slightly since we shared it last year. It’s still powered by a turbocharged 20-valve inline-five albeit making 736 hp. The motor features a 2.5 L TDI block, 92.8 mm stroke strankshaft from South African VW T4 van, forged pistons and rods, Garret G30 turbocharger, and modified Audi S2 DOHC 20-valve head. The engine is paired with an 01E six-speed manual transmission. No word on the rear diff but we assume they upgraded that as well.

Source: Ken Block and The Hoonigans