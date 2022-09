Marcin Blauth and his unique 1968 Camaro attended the Polish Grand Prix 6th round at Piła Airport in Poland. While there Marcin went 7.591 sec at 305.34 km/h (189.72 mph) in the quarter-mile. What sets this Camaro apart from the rest is the powertrain. It starts with a twin-turbo Chevy V8 capable of 2000+ horsepower. That is paired with an automatic transmission and GMC Typhoon AWD drivetrain built by VTG.

Source: RedTurbo Channel and @poweredbyvtg