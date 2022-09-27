Skip to content

Nissan R34 with a Toyota 2JZ Inline-Six

This Nissan R34 Skyline is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six built by KMS Engine in Poland paired with a six-speed manual transmission from a BMW 3.0 L diesel. The motor features Diamond pistons, ZRP rods, Mtuning intake manifold, Rakgarage custom exhaust manifold, and GTX3582R turbocharger. On top sits a ported head with Brian Crower 272 camshafts, Supertech valves, and Bosch 980 cc injectors. The motor produces 679 hp and 711 Nm of torque on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost or 751 hp and 796 Nm of torque on 1.8 bar (26.1 psi) of boost.

Source: KMS Engine FB page

