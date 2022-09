This 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-X originally came with a 2.0 L L20SU inline-six making around 128 hp (96 kW). Rocky Auto rebuilt the car with a 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 producing 260 hp (191 kW) and 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) of torque. The transmission was also upgraded to a six-speed manual. The exterior received a GT-R conversion along with a set of Rays TE37V wheels. The interior features Recaro seats, Nardi steering wheels, and AC system.

Source: Rocky Auto